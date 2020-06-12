Obaseki: Oshiomhole Is A Skillful Fighter – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Adams Oshiomhole is a “skillful fighter” while reacting to the disqualification fo Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress, APC, screening committee on the coming Edo Governorship election.

The disqualification means that Obaseki will not be eligible to participate in the party’s primary election as well as the state’s governorship election.

This is linked to a feud between him and Oshiomhole who is the APC national chairman and former governor of Edo State.

In reaction, Fani-Kayode wrote: “One of the most important virtues in life is LOYALTY. Never bite the finger that fed you.

“Obaseki has learnt this lesson the hard way. I have known Oshiomole for years. He is a formidable adversary, a skilful fighter and a tough cookie. Obaseki could never have outmanoeuvred him.”