Men Are Intimidated By A Strong Woman Who Is In Control – Toyin Lawani

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has said that men are intimidated by a strong woman who is in control of things.
The single mother of one stated this as a caption to a picture showing her with several men while she wore a bikini outfit.
Toyin Lawani wrote: “Why do men Fear Ambitious women ? You can be ambitious and be submissive to your man at the same time, but I noticed Rich or poor men are easily intimidated by a strong woman who is in control, so they try to limit her doings, which is why most Successful women decide to stay single, lord I thank you for blessing me with a man that has it all and understand it all
@deeeunknown. Be with someone who supports your dreams even if it doesn’t fit their journey”.
