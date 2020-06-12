June 12: I Have Recorded Notable Achievements – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has recorded notable achievements in the course of implementing its objectives.

Buhari stated this while addressing the nation in celebration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12

He said, “We have recorded notable achievements in the course of implementing our nine priority objectives and are establishing a solid foundation for future success.

“On the economic front, our objectives have remained to stabilise the macroeconomy, achieve agricultural and food security, ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, develop infrastructure, fight corruption and improve governance.

“We have witnessed eleven quarters of consecutive GDP growth since exiting recession. The GDP grew from 1.91% in 2018 to 2.27% in 2019 but declined to 1.87% in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the decline in global economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Buhari declared June 12 as the new Democracy Day which was formerly celebrated on May 29.

The new date is to honour the late MKO Abiola who won the June 12 annulled election in Nigeria.