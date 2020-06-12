June 12: Buhari May Be Running For A Third Term – Yinka Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman of the Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere, has criticized the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari on Democracy Day.

According to Odumakin, Buhari was only making promises in the speech after spending five years in office as president.

He also revealed that the only way he can take the promises serious is if Buhari is planning on running for a third term in office.

Odumakin said, “If you are making promises after five years when you have practically one year left in office because the remaining two years will be about the next election, so I don’t need to appraise this government.

“No need to start appraising this government. Buhari himself knows he has not done well. He was only making promises after all the years in office. Buhari is still campaigning after years in office.

“If a man has been in office for five years and all he is doing is to make promises in the area of corruption, insecurity, when will he work? Except Buhari is thinking of running for a third term to carry out his promises.”