I Don’t Want Your Fish Sister, BBNaija’s Thelma Blasts Tacha

BBNaija stars, Thelma and Tacha have had a go at each other on social media over what led to the former’s early eviction from the house.

During last night’s BBNaija Reunion show Thelma said that Tacha’s fans, called ‘Titans’, were to be held responsible for her early eviction from the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition due to her fight with Tacha over fish.

According to her, “Tacha fans are like her.”

Tacha who was not present at last night’s BBNaija Reunion show took to her Twitter page mocking Thelma writing: “Fish, Fish na wa. Thelma come let me buy you Fish! Call me.”

In response to this, Thelma wrote: “There is no need to attack me if your role model is worth emulation”

“I don’t need your fish sister, I have an entire fish pond.”

Tacha, again, responded by applauding her fans for always having her back and lifting others.

“We rise by lifting others! Titans if they don’t appreciate you trust me I DO!

“Titans resurrecting careers since 1951. You feel me?” She tweeted.