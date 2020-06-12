Everton Can Still Make It To Europe, Richarlison Believes 

Brazilian star, Richarlison, has revealed that he believes his team, Everton, can still qualify for European competition next season.

The Toffees are in 12th but are eight points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United.

The Brazilian said: “I think a lot can happen in nine games, the teams are very close in the table and instead of looking back and searching for mistakes, I prefer to think about the games ahead of us.

“We want to have as many good results as possible to, who knows, enter the fight for a place in a continental tournament. We have to keep that flame burning.”