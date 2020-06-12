Edo 2020: Obaseki To Refrain From Appealing Disqualification

Following disqualification from the All Progressive’s Party’s primary election, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to refrain from an appeal.

The disqualification means that Obaseki will not be eligible to participate in the party’s primary election as well as the state’s governorship election.

He described the disqualification as unjust but vowed not to appeal it, coming days after revealing that the outcome of the screening will be devoid of justice.

“Since Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in this matter, I don’t think I will get justice in this screening but we will wait for the outcome of everything.

“Even with the controversial issue from the University of Ibadan, I have my result here with me”

“The last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole should recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice.

“But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else.

“Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening

“I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered,” he said.