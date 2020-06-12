Democracy Will Return To Nigeria When Buhari Leaves Office – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said democracy will only return to the country when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.
This is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka,as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day on June 12.
According to Fayose, “legacy of free, fair and transparent elections bequeathed to Nigeria by the PDP government has been destroyed, with elections in the country now being held at gun point.”
Fayose also satted that democracy can only be attained when leaders are elected through free, fair and transparent election.
He said; “Democracy will return to Nigeria again after President Buhari’s tenure.
“Today, there is no democracy to celebrate and I have not stopped wondering how we got here in Nigeria.
“I am sure Nigerians will still recall that I warned them in 2015.
“The people mourn when the wicked are in authority while they rejoice when the righteous are in leadership. Today, Nigerians are mourning.
“Nevertheless, we must all keep hope alive because after darkness, there will definitely be light.”
