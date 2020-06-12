Democracy Will Return To Nigeria When Buhari Leaves Office – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said democracy will only return to the country when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka,as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day on June 12.

According to Fayose, “legacy of free, fair and transparent elections bequeathed to Nigeria by the PDP government has been destroyed, with elections in the country now being held at gun point.”