COVID-19: Kaduna Records Nine Fresh Cases In Three Communities

At least, nine fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kaduna State from three separate communities on Thursday, the state government has confirmed.
Governor, Nasir El-Rufai revealed that the cases were from the communities in Kaduna North, Zaira and Zangon Kataf.
In a statement on his verified Twitter page on Friday, he, however, confirmed that eight COVID-19 patients are due for discharge.
“Covid-19 Update in Kaduna State.
“Eight patients are due for discharge.
“The State has also recorded nine positives, out of 103 samples analyzed.
“The new cases are from Kaduna North (7) and one each from Zaria and Zangon Kataf,”
At the time of this report, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 14,554, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.
