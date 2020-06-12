COVID-19: Gombe Confirms Death of Health Worker

Gombe State Government has confirmed that a health worker has died after suffering from complications related to the deadly COVID-19.

Confirming the death, Chairman of the Gombe State Task Force, Idris Mohammed, said the deceased, Abubakar Mohammed died three days ago but the COVID-19 test result returned positive on Friday.

He said that Abubakar was a Senior Registrar in Paediatrics with the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, the first health worker to die of the virus in the state.

He said, “Dr Abubakar’s result returned positive. He died 3 days ago and I have just received his result.

“He was Senior Registrar in Paediatrics, FTH Gombe. His death makes him the first health worker to die of coronavirus in Gombe.”

With this confirmation, the number of coronavirus associated deaths in the state rose to 11.

Source: The Punch