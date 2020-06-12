Buhari Speaks Against Rape, Reveals What Police Are Doing

President Muhammadu Buhari has frowned at the recent trend of rape and murder which saw the death of three young girls in the space of a week.

While delivering a Democracy Day Speech on June 12, Buhari revealed the “Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators to swift justice”.

He also saluted women for their courage and contribution to national development.

He said, “It is for this reason that my administration will continue to give them a place of pride in the affairs of the country.

“I salute your courage, enterprise and resilience as well as your contributions to national development.

“I wish to assure all our women of this administration’s determination to fight Gender-Based Violence through the instrumentality of the law and awareness creation.

“I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape, especially of very young girls.

“The Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators to swift justice,’’ he added.