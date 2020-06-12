Governor Godwin Obaseki has been disqualified by the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for the Edo governorship primary.

This was disclosed by Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the screening committee, at the national secretariat in Abuja where he presented his report to the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The other candidates disqualified include Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemewen.

Concise News recalls that Obaseki had played down the chances of getting justice after APC governorship election aspirants were screened.

The Governor said: “Like I said, as a party man I had to go through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process.

“One of the questions asked was why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo. That, did I not see it as an anti-party activity?”

The APC primary election will hold June 22.