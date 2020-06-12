Abiola’s ‘Ghost Will Hunt You’, Nigerians Tell Son, Jamiu

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to blast Jamiu Abiola, son of the late M.K.O Abiola for claiming that his father and President Muhammadu Buhari are alike.

Jamiu made the statement in a recent interview to commemorate 2020 Democracy Day.

Some of Nigerians who expressed their anger on Twitter said if Jamiu’s words were true, it was all thanks to God his father never ruled the country.

Here are some reactions:

@Angelsgo2, “Thank God your father never became president.”

@Nj99625368, “If the agenda your father had was to make Nigeria insecure for its citizens, then no wonder Babangida did not allow him to have a taste of his triumph. We must be wasting our time trying to remember him today then.”

@Sunnyx, “Am sure you are not real son of Abiola.”

@Adekoladamy, “Someone that worked with the person that jailed your father yet he could not convince his boss to release your dad and restore his mandate. Jamiu, do you think your dad will be proud of you?”er has made this one flip. Even your dad a great man will be disappointed at you.”

@eluke, “Who knows if he detests his late father… some kids grew up that way.”

@Walexlomo, “Maybe we should even thank God that your father didn’t become President.”