Singer, Terry G, Urges Fans To ‘Pray for Hushpuppi’

Nigerian singer, Terry G whose real name is Gabriel Oche Amanyi, has urged his fans on Instagram to pray for Ray Hushpuppi who was arrested in Dubai.

The Akpako master who widely known for his eccentric dress-sense urged people to pray for the Instagram big boy, as no one is clean or perfect.

“None of us is clean nor perfect, all we pray is for God to bo our asiri… pray for him” he wrote.

As earlier reported, flamboyant Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi and some of his associates were arrested by Interpol two days ago in Dubai.