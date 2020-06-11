Home » Senate Confirms Dongban-Mensem As President Of Court Of Appeal

By - 1 hour on June 11, 2020
Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Her confirmation followed a report presented by Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the Senate committee on judiciary and legal matters.

“The committee interviewed her and received explanation about her career. That the appointment of the nominee satisfy the requirements of the constitution as amended,” Bamidele said.

“Having screened the nominee and satisfied with her competence, the committee do recommend the confirmation of Monica Dongban-Mensem as the president of the court of appeal.”

Concise News recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier this week sent a letter to the Senate asking it to confirm the appoint of Dongban-Mensem as the president ofthe Court of Appeal.

Dongban-Mensem had been the acting president since March after the retirement of Zainab Bulkachuwa.

