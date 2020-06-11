Senate Approves Dongban-Mensem as President of Appeal Court

The Nigeria Senate has on Thursday approved the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the new President of the Court of Appeal.

Dongban-Mensem confirmation was announced by the Senate on its official Twitter account, @NGRSenate, on Thursday.

The President, Major Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had in a letter urged the Senate to approve the nomination of Justice Dongban-Mensem as the PCA.

She was confirmed after a report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele said no petition was received against her nomination.

“The nominee is a fit and proper person for appointment as the President of the Court of Appeal. The Committee recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as Honourable President of the Court of Appeal,” he was quoted as saying on the Senate’s Twitter handle.

Senator Ike Ekweramdu congratulated the nominee, saying women are making progress in the scheme of things.

He said, “This is because Justice Mendem is succeeding a woman who served and retired in the same capacity.”

Ekweremadu urged the new President of the Court of Appeal to join forces with others to carry out reforms in the justice system especially in election matters. [Punch]

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem is confirmed as the Honorable President of the Court of Appeal.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TodayInSenatePlenary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TodayInSenatePlenary</a></p>— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) <a href="https://twitter.com/NGRSenate/status/1271052001917485057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 11, 2020</a></blockquote>