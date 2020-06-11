Sack Underperforming Service Chiefs – Senate President Ahmad Lawal

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawal has said that underperforming Service Chiefs should be sacked.

Lawal stated this in reaction to an alarm by Borno North senator, Abubakar Kyari, over the killing of 81 people in Gubio village.

“The Senate has passed several resolutions on the insecurity in the country with all stakeholders carried along, but the issue has persisted.”

“The stand of the Senate should be that people who have performed in office should be allowed to stay in such office.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the armed forces to go after the terrorists in reaction to the attack in Borno State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement reads: “As news of one of the most brutal terrorist attacks on innocent people emerged from the Northeast, President Muhammadu Buhari said he is deeply shocked by the brutal killing of tens of people by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio village, Borno State.

“The President, who was expecting a detailed briefing by the Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the “primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day.”

“In condemning the incident, President Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.

“He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno State”.