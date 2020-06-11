RAPE: We Are On To The Killer Of Barakat Bello, Police Reveals

The Oyo State Police Command has revealed that they are on course in the quest to apprehend the killers of Barakat Bello.

SP Olugbenga Fadeyi disclosed this in an interview on Thursday during an interview in the state.

Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan, was raped and stabbed to death by hoodlums in her father’s residence at Kara Akinyele area on May 31.

The police also announced that it has arrested a suspect involved in the murder of Azeezat Somuyiwa, a pregnant woman who was killed on June 5 in Ibadan has been arrested.

Somuyiwa was killed by hoodlums who smashed her head with a stone at her rented apartment at Aba Ijefun in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“A suspect has been arrested with respect to Somuyiwa’s murder and we are currently on that of Bello.

“The police are intensifying efforts to arrest other suspects linked with both incidents,” Fadeyi said.

He said that the suspect in the Somuyiwa murder was providing useful information that would assist the police in their investigation.

Fadeyi, however, said that no suspect had been arrested in connection with Bello’s murder.

(NAN)