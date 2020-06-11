Ogun COVID-19 Spike: 104 Cases Recorded In Sagamu Company

At least, 104 of the new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ogun state on Wednesday were recorded in one company in Sagamu area of the state, according to reports.



Recall that the NCDC announced that the 108 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the state on Wednesday, the highest to be recorded in a single day since the index case was confirmed in February 2020.

Ogun state Commissioner for Health in Ogun, Dr Tomi Coker, confirmed that the spike was as a result of increased testing on the state.

Coker who called for calm among residents of the state said the government has increased testing capacity to 600 daily.

She also disclosed that the majority of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

“104 cases are from a single site and they are all asymptomatic. 108 new cases, 104 from Sagamu, three from Abeokuta south and one from Yewa south.

We are extremely fortunate with the outcomes of the cases so far. We have low mortality and many of the cases are asymptomatic. Also, we have discharged 202 patients. That is close to half of the total confirmed cases so far.

“Our government is continuously learning more about the pattern of COVID-19 in our communities, this has informed our decision making in the process of defining our new norm which explained why we have decentralised sample collection and integrated it into health facilities within communities, as well as commencing community-based management of COVID-19.”