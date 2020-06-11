Obaiano Shuts Eke Akwa Market For Defying COVID-19 Protocols

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State Government shut down the Eke Akwa market in Awka for two weeks for defying COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement on Thursday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, the closure will take effect from Monday, June 15 2020.

Adinuba explained that the violations of COVID-19 protocols were carried out by buyers, traders, and suppliers in the Eke Awka market.

The statement read in part: “Following widespread violations of the protocols in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anambra State Government has decided to shut down Eke Awka for two weeks, with effect from Monday, June 15, 2020.

“The violations are carried out by traders and buyers as well as suppliers in the market.