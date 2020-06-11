Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 13,800, NCDC Confirms

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the total number of infections in Nigeria is 13,873, after recording 409 new cases of COVID-19.

The NCDC announced this on Wednesday on its official Twitter handle, said as at June 10, 409 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in the country.

It said that Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections for the day in the country with 201 cases while FCT and Delta had 85 and 22 cases respectively.

“The 409 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (201), FCT (85), Delta (22), Edo (16), Nasarawa (14), Borno (14), Kaduna (14), Bauchi (10), Rivers (9), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Ogun (4), Ondo (4), Baylesa (2), Kebbi (2), Plateau (2),” it stated.

The NCDC said that out of the 13,873 recorded cases, 4,351 patients have been treated and discharged.

The centre also said that 382 deaths were recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

”The death to recovery ratio improved to 8.7 per cent compared to 10 per cent the previous week.

”This implies that the recovery rate is ahead of the death rate.

”The cumulative recovery rate is 31.3 per cent and the CFR (mortality rate) is 2.75 per cent

”It is, however important to note that Nigeria mortality rate of 2.75 per cent is below the global average of 6 per cent,” it said.

