Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, June 11, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, June 11, 2020.

1.) Public hearing: Govs, NMA, NLC, others tackle Reps over NCDC bill

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigerian Medical Association on Wednesday faulted the Quarantine Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2020, also known as the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill 2020.

2.) Seven Rivers health workers test positive for COVID-19

The Association of Resident Doctors in the state, which disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, pleaded that Governor Nyesom Wike should fulfill his promise of increasing the hazard allowances for frontline workers fighting the disease in the state by 50 per cent of their basic salaries.

3.) Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now 13,873

This brought the total number of infections in the country to 13,873, and the number of deaths to 382, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update.

4.) What we submitted to US Department that rattled Presidency — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has released the document it submitted to the United States Department that triggered panic in the Presidency; which accused the IPOB of engaging in international propaganda, accusing the Federal Government of prosecuting Christians.

5.) 100 persons buried in 2 Plateau cemeteries in 6 weeks

Bashir Muhammad and Haruna Bala, both gravediggers and chairmen of the Zaria road and Narkuta cemeteries respectively, who disclosed the development to Daily Trust, also said 49 people were buried within the last six days alone.

6.) Appeal Court Presidency: Senate screens Dongban-Mensem

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, gave the charge when Dongban-Mensem appeared before the panel for screening as substantive president of the Appeal Court.

7.) Reopening of schools, worship centres to wait in Oyo

THOSE eagerly awaiting the reopening of schools and lifting of bans on religious and social gathering in Oyo State may have to wait a bit longer as Governor Seyi Makinde said on Wednesday he is not in any haste to lift the ban without experts’ advice.

8.) Nigeria sets July for OPEC+ output cut implementation

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mallam Mele Kyari yesterday said the country will implement the output cuts agreed with non- members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) by the middle of next month at the latest.

9.) Obaseki Was Our Student, Graduated in 1979, Says UI

The University of Ibadan (UI), the alma mater of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, wednesday laid to rest the controversy over the governor’s certificate with a declaration that he attended the nation’s premier university and graduated in 1979.

10.) NLC Calls for Decisive Actions against Rapists

Organised Labour in Nigeria has condemned the current epidemic of rape, sexual and other forms of violence especially against the female gender.

It also urged the National Assembly to quickly domesticate the International Labour Organisation newest Convention-‘Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment of Workers’.