Nigeria Will Stop Breathing If FG Continues To Borrow Money – PDP

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has lampooned the Federal Government over its continual borrowing of money.

Addressing journalists after a reconciliatory meeting with PDP Senate Caucus, Secondus stated that if Nigeria continues to borrow money, the country will stop breathing.

He therefore urged the senators to protest any move by the Federal Government towards borrowing more money.

The national chairman said, “We are also worried about the continuous borrowing by the executive arm of Government if it continues like this, Nigerians would be feeling the pains on their neck and It will get to a point if we continue to borrow the way the executive arm is carrying on, it will be difficult to breath both politically and economically. So, this must come to an end, there must be an end to borrowing. Those are the issues we have asked our senators to raise in the Senate.”

He also stated that PDP senators “know what to do” on staging a walkout when next the Senate debates on borrowing money for Nigeria.

On the meeting, Secondus said, “I think that for today’s (yesterday’s) meeting at the Senate in the National Assembly, we came to interact with our senators, the PDP caucus. We held a very useful discussion on behalf of the leadership of the party. We tabled before the Senate caucus of PDP the issue of electoral reforms which is also on our minds and on the minds of Nigerians.”