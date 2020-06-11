NGF Declares State Of Emergency On Rape In Nigeria

As a result of the recent spike in rape cases, the Nigeria Governors Forum has declared a state of emergency on rape and violence against women.



The decision was made during the forum’s 10th COVID-19 teleconference meeting held on Wednesday.

Governors agreed to, “Declare a State of Emergency on Sexual and Gender-based Violence. Governors strongly condemned all forms of violence against women and children and committed to ensuring that offenders face the maximum weight of the law;

“Call on State Governors that have not already domesticated relevant gender-based protection laws to domesticate the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, the Child Rights Act and the updated Penal Code to increase protection for women and children and ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of perpetrators in addition to creating a sex offenders register in each State to name and shame.”