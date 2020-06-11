Lagos State Gives Guidelines For Event Centers To Reopen

The Lagos State Government has given new guidelines ahead of the reopening of event centers and other businesses in the hospitality industry in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, in reaction to report that the state has ordered the reopening of event centers alike.

The commissioner stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will announce the reopening of such businesses when they have met all guidelines issued by the state.

She also revealed what is required of event centers ahead of their reopening in the state.

“The numbers of persons that would be allowed at any event centre will depend on the size of the event hall and this must not exceed one-fifth of the normal occupancy level of each venue. In other words, no matter the size of an event hall, it cannot accommodate more than 500 persons at a time, that is what the guideline says. We have global guidelines that deal with both social and religious centres but we have specific ones for certain categories”, Akinbile-Yusuf said

Listing the hospitality industry that can reopen, for now, she stated that others should await further directives from the governor.

“Only hotels and restaurants are allowed to open for business activities for now in the entire hospitality industry while others should continue with their registration processes ahead of further directives from the Incident Commander of the State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu”, the Commissioner said.