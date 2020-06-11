June 12: Nigeria Must Be Restructured – Gani Adams

Ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that Nigeria needs to be restructured into federating units.

Gani Adams revealed that the dreams of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) came to pass with the naming of June 12 as Democracy Day.

He, however, lamented that democracy is yet to take root in Nigeria despite all that has been done.

A statement reads: “The kind of democracy we fought for during the June 12 struggle. It is far different from what we are seeing now. The struggle for the actualisation of the mandate given freely to the late M.K.O. Abiola in a free and fair election then was a long, hard battle to survive the military onslaughts”

“Those of us alive today still remember those moments with a lot of regrets, and surprises. We think of how we were able to survive those trying periods. The journey for this democracy has been tortuous. Today, our democracy is at best, one step forward and five steps backward. But in all, we thank God that we are alive to tell the story.

“We got it wrong right from the outset. We got it wrong with leadership. Nigeria has been crippled by bad leadership. This has always been our problem. All our leaders have lost touch with the people at the grassroots, that is why we must continue to press for justice until we get the best for Nigeria and Nigerians.”