Jose Mourinho Is A Born Winner, Samuel Eto’o Says

Former Barcelona and Cameroon football star, Samuel Eto’o has said that his former manager, Jose Mourinho is a born winner.

Eto’o and Mourinho worked together during their time with Inter Milan, where they won the Uefa Champions League trophy in 2009/10, the season in which they also won the Serie A title and Coppa Italia.

The Cameroonian, who also worked with the Portuguese at Chelsea, has opened up on the kind of person Jose is.

Jose is, firstly, a friend. He’s a person who’s upfront and when he doesn’t like something, he tells you. We both have strong temperaments and we understood each other well.

He’s one of the best people I have found in football. People try to present him as controversial, but it’s a lie. What happens is that life, and football, is hypocritical and they prefer that to having honest people.

Mou is a top guy. The other thing is that he only cares about the result. It’s his way of seeing football and in that sense he is the number one. Beating him at his game is impossible, you can never beat him.

He’s a winner and a born leader. He spoke to you with the right words. He’s great.

Marca