FG Not Planning To Lockdown Nigeria Again – Boss Mustapha

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Boss Mustapha has revealed that the Federal Government is not planning to impose another lockdown.



Mustapha’s statement comes on Thursday during the daily media briefing, despite the spike in the country’s COVID-19 cases.

With at least a total of 13,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4,351 discharged patients and 382 deaths so far in the country, Mustapha ruled out the possibility of another lockdown.

“To go back to a total lockdown must be taken in the context of what we desire to achieve after we’ve lockdown for about five weeks and see how we fared.

“So the issue of review might not have that in contemplation because you can’t move forward and begin to move backwards again,” he commented.