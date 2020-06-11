Tottenham midfielder, Dele Alli, has been suspended by the Football Association (FA) on Thursday for a controversial post about COVID-19.

The incident relates to a video posted on the player’s Snapchat account in February in which he appeared to mock an Asian man and joke about the coronavirus outbreak.

“The player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach” […] as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality,” an FA statement read on Thursday.

Alli will now miss the game against Manchester United next week Friday as the Premier League 2019/20 season restarts months after it was halted due to COVID-19.