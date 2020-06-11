Tottenham midfielder, Dele Alli, has been suspended by the Football Association (FA) on Thursday for a controversial post about COVID-19.
The incident relates to a video posted on the player’s Snapchat account in February in which he appeared to mock an Asian man and joke about the coronavirus outbreak.
“The player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach” […] as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality,” an FA statement read on Thursday.
Alli will now miss the game against Manchester United next week Friday as the Premier League 2019/20 season restarts months after it was halted due to COVID-19.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.