Ex-Gov Nyako’s Elder Brother Kidnapped By Gunmen In Adamawa

Dahiru Nyako, a 90-year old man and elder brother of a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Confirming the incident, DSP Suleiman Nguroje of the Adamawa State Police stated that the kidnap took place at the early hours of Thursday at the man’s residence in Mayo-Belwa town.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police has dispatched a combined team of intelligence, anti-kidnapping and anti-robbery operatives to rescue him.”

A family member, Shamsiyya stated that the old man was kidnapped after gunmen stormed their residence and shot sporadically which scared people away.

He said, “They came in their droves, late in the night, firing gunshots to cause fear and succeeded in whisking him away.”