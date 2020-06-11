Edo Elections: I Don’t Believe I will Get Justice, Obaseki Reveals

Ahead of the Edo Elections, Governor Godwin Obaseki has played down the chances of getting justice after APC governorship election aspirants were screened.

The APC national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday said that it took the committee set up by the party two hours to complete the screening exercise.

In a chat with reporters after the screening, Obaseki insisted that the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has refused to rescue himself from the process.

The Governor said: “Like I said, as a party man I had to go through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process.

“One of the questions asked was why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo. That, did I not see it as an anti-party activity?”

The APC primary election will hold June 22.