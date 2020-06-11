COVID-19: Discharged Patients in Lagos Rise To Almost 1000

The number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos State has risen to almost 1000 as at Wednesday, 10th od June 2020, according to reports.

With a total of 970 recoveries, Lagos which is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria still holds the highest record for the number of fatalities in the country with at least 81 coronavirus associated deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

This comes as the NCDC announced that 201 new infections were recorded in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,266 including 970 discharged patients.

The NCDC stated, “On the 10th of June 2020, 409 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 13,873 cases have been confirmed, 4,351 cases have been discharged and 382 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 409 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (201), FCT (85), Delta (22), Edo (16), Nasarawa (14), Borno (14), Kaduna (14), Bauchi (10), Rivers (9), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Ogun (4), Ondo (4), Bayelsa (2), Kebbi (2), Plateau (2).”