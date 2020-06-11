Court Dismisses Suit Against INEC By 32 Deregistered Parties

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dropped the suit filed against Independent National Electoral Commission by 32 deregistered political parties on Thursday.

In February, INEC deregistered 74 out of Nigeria’s 92 political parties for not satisfying the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

In suit number FHC/ABJ/ CS/444/19 between Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) and 32 others Vs. Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and INEC (1st and 2nd respondents respectively), the applicants demanded a restraining order.

33 political parties initially filed the matter but two – Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) – were later dropped.

On June 3, the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) prayed the court to be joined in the suit, making the total number of applicants to be 32.

However, Justice Anwuli Chikere, on Thursday, held that the plaintiffs failed to prove their case.