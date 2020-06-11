Court Dismisses Suit Against INEC By 32 Deregistered Parties

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dropped the suit filed against Independent National Electoral Commission by 32 deregistered political parties on Thursday.
In February, INEC deregistered 74 out of Nigeria’s 92 political parties for not satisfying the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution.
In suit number FHC/ABJ/ CS/444/19 between Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) and 32 others Vs. Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and INEC (1st and 2nd respondents respectively), the applicants demanded a restraining order.
33 political parties initially filed the matter but two – Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) – were later dropped.
On June 3, the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) prayed the court to be joined in the suit, making the total number of applicants to be 32.
Chikere ruled that INEC has the power and acted lawfully when it deregistered the complainants.
Earlier, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled in favour of INEC against the National Unity Party (NUP) and Hope Democratic Party (HDP).
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.