Buhari To Hold Democracy Day Address For Nigerians Tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday (June 12) address the nation in commemoration of this year’s (2020) Democracy Day.
According to a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President’s message will be broadcast by 7am.
The statement read, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7am.
“Television and radio stations, as well as other electronic media outlets, are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”
