Home » Buhari To Hold Democracy Day Address For Nigerians Tomorrow

Buhari To Hold Democracy Day Address For Nigerians Tomorrow

By - 1 hour on June 11, 2020
COVID-19: Buhari Declares Total Lockdown In Kano State

Buhari addresses Nigerians as Africa’s most populous nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic (image courtesy: State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday (June 12) address the nation in commemoration of this year’s (2020) Democracy Day.
According to a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President’s message will be broadcast by 7am.

The statement read, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7am.

“Television and radio stations, as well as other electronic media outlets, are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.