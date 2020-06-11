Home » BREAKING: Kaduna State House Of Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker

BREAKING: Kaduna State House Of Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker

By - 1 hour on June 11, 2020
Kaduna State House of Assembly

Kaduna State House of Assembly (img source: Guardian)

Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo has been impeached as the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Hazo was impeached after a vote of no confidence was passed by members of the house on Thursday, 11 June, 2020.

Hon. Isaac Auta, representing Kauru Constituency was immediately sworn-in as Deputy Speaker by the Clerk of the House.

More details to follow…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.