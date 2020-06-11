Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo has been impeached as the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.
Hazo was impeached after a vote of no confidence was passed by members of the house on Thursday, 11 June, 2020.
Hon. Isaac Auta, representing Kauru Constituency was immediately sworn-in as Deputy Speaker by the Clerk of the House.
More details to follow…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.