ASUU Accuses Ambrose Ali University Of Harassing Members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has accused the Ambrose Ali University, AAU, of harassing and embarrassing leader of unions in the institution.

ASUU allege that the university prevented staff from reporting for duties by mounting policemen at the gate.

This is contained in a statement issued in Benin by the Chapter Chairman of ASUU, Dr. Monday Igbafen.

He said, ‘It is an accepted fact that it is wrong and illegal for representatives of any union to harass people who are non-members at the gate and prevent them from reporting for duty.” Igbafen said.

‘It is unjustifiable for the University administration to invite the police to harass representatives of staff unions in the institution who are enforcing the directive or resolution of their unions.

‘This is an unfortunate event and is unacceptable, this amounts to the militarisation of affairs of the administration of the university.”

The university’s spokesman, Edward Aihevba, accused ASUU of being critical of the university’s decision to implement government directives in regards to staff duties during the lockdown period.

‘Staff on levels 1-12 in the civil service (1-11 in the university) are required to work from home, while other staff on level 12 and above including those on essential services are required to report for work daily with total adherence to social distancing and other preventive guidelines as spelt out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and WHO’.