Anthony Joshua Will Be Knocked Out In First Round – Tyson Fury’s Father

Tyson Fury’s father has said that his son will knock Anthony Joshua out in the first round when both boxers clash next year.

John Fury stated this while speaking to BT Sport after Joshua and Fury agreed to a two-fight deal for 2021.

The fight will eventually crown either of them the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

“Anthony Joshua will think he’s fighting an eel in cold water, he won’t be able to touch Tyson, and he will hit him that hard his heart will go,” John said.

“It will be a more relaxed night than Deontay Wilder.

“I will retake all bets; in the first round Tyson will come out jabbing, slipping and sliding and bang! Joshua will fall to pieces after the first right hand because he will know he can’t beat this man.

“I’m not just saying that because he’s my son, I tell it as I see it; they’re all terrified of Tyson.”