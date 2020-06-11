65 Abandoned Dead Bodies Buried By Kogi Government

At least sixty-five unclaimed dead bodies have been buried in Kogi State by the government, according to Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board.
KSSWMB’s General manager, Mallam Abdulganiyu Ahunni, made this known in a statement on Thursday.
He revealed that the action was in line with the public health law of 1963, and Kogi State sanitation board law.
Mallam Sanni said the unclaimed corpses were suspected to be kidnappers who were gunned down by law enforcement agencies at various points and dates in Kogi State.
“The unclaimed corpses were evacuated from the federal medical centre and buried sanitarily yesterday 10th July 2020 to prevent a public health crisis” he added. [Daily Post]
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.