65 Abandoned Dead Bodies Buried By Kogi Government

At least sixty-five unclaimed dead bodies have been buried in Kogi State by the government, according to Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board.

KSSWMB’s General manager, Mallam Abdulganiyu Ahunni, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He revealed that the action was in line with the public health law of 1963, and Kogi State sanitation board law.

Mallam Sanni said the unclaimed corpses were suspected to be kidnappers who were gunned down by law enforcement agencies at various points and dates in Kogi State.

“The unclaimed corpses were evacuated from the federal medical centre and buried sanitarily yesterday 10th July 2020 to prevent a public health crisis” he added. [Daily Post]