World Trade Organization Accepts Nomination Of Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

The World Trade Organization has accepted Nigeria’s nomination of it former Minister of Fiance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the Director-General of the WTO.

Concise News recalls that the nomination was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nomination has been protested against by Egypt which put forward its nomination of Mr. Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh.

The WTO has, however, revealed that it has accepted her nomination despite the protesst from Egypt.

A statement reads, “Nigeria nominates Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for post of WTO Director-General.

“Nigeria, on 9 June 2020, nominated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020.

“According to the timetable announced by the Chair of the General Council, David Walker, the nomination period will close on 8 July 2020.

“Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership.”