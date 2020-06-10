Why We Can’t Reopen Schools, Worship Centers – Gov Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that he’s not in a hurry to lift the ban placed on social gatherings in the state due to COVID-19.

Makinde stated this while delivery a “State of the State” address in celebration of the first anniverary of the Ninth State Assembly.

The governor said that the reopening of schools, worship centers and other activities will prompted by an analysis by experts.

Makinde said: “For this same reason, we have held off from reversing our directive on religious gatherings. We saw what happened when a private organisation did not follow the advisories we provided to the letter.

“Over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in Oyo State can be traced to this organisation. So, I take this opportunity to again plead with our religious leaders to be patient with us. We are keeping our eyes on the numbers and will adjust this directive at the right time.”