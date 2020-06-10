Which University Did You Attend? – Obaseki Tackles Oshiomhole

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has asked Adam Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to reveal the name of the university he attended.

This was after Obaseki’s certificate from the University of Ibadan is questioned to have been forged.

Oshiomhole had called for an investigation into the alleged forgery while inaugurating the APC screening and appeal committees for the party’s Edo State primary elections.

“Someone should approach the UI and end this matter once and for all. If the certificate Obaseki parades is that of the UI, find out how did he pass senate screening of those days? I am aware that in those days when this man never dreamt of becoming a governor, every student, no matter your status or your family name, must pass screening,” he said.

Obaseki’s spokesman who spoke to The Punch asked Oshiomhole to reveal the name of the university he attended himself.

“The University of Ibadan is perhaps the most reputable university in Africa. The University of Ibadan awarded a BA degree in Classical Studies to his excellency the governor as far back as 1979,” he said.

“The university is still there. If anybody feels the certificate is not credible, why doesn’t the person go there to verify? Why are we just seeing this only in the media?

“Bear in mind that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, was among an elite corps of illustrious alumni of the university people to deliver a national alumni lecture in August 2018. Do you think such an institution will call someone who is not an alumnus to deliver such a lecture?

“We have said before; these allegations are baseless and come to think of it, which university did Oshiomhole attend to know what the admission process is like? The responsibility of setting guidelines for admission into a university rests on the Senate of the institution. The lecturers who taught the governors are still alive and the institution is still there.”

Obaseki dismisses allegation of certificate forgery

“They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues,” he had said during a meeting with ward leaders in Oredo local government area of the state.

“We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way. This time, we will change the narrative.”