We Won’t Announce Results Of Edo, Ondo Elections If Disrupted – INEC

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that results of the oncoming Edo and Ondo elections will not be announced if the elections are disrupted.

The INEC boss made this known while speaking at a workshop organized by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Expressing hope that the elections won’t turn out violent like the one in Kogi State, Yakubu stated that such puts a dent on the credibility of any election.

He said, “While elections are disrupted, we should look far beyond the electoral commission. I think you put your fingers on the problem, on the political class and the security challenges. And that is why we have been engaging with them.

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with the national security adviser, we are meeting with all the security agencies. But what pro-active measure is the commission going to take to ensure that if there is a replay of what happened in Bayelsa and Kogi, we will protect the integrity of the process.

“Where the election is disrupted and the commission cannot vouch for the integrity of the process, we will not go ahead to make any declaration. And this we have told the political parties pointblank; you either behave for the elections to be concluded in a free and fair manner or we do what the law says.

“If we can’t vouch for the credibility of the process, there is no point concluding it and making declaration. That we have committed to. The commission will not endorse fraud and what is clearly outside the minimum standard we have set for the conduct of credible elections anywhere.”