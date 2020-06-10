Travels To, From Austria To Be Lifted From June 16

Austria has said that it will lift the COVID-19 travel ban on 31 European countries from 16th of June 2020, according to reports.

Curbs are said to remain for Britain, Sweden, Spain and Portugal, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on Wednesday.

Quarantine and virus tests will be scrapped for travellers coming from most European countries including Italy, Croatia and Greece, which are the most popular summer destinations for Austrian tourists.

However, a travel warning will remain in place for Lombardy, the northern Italian region that has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the improving infection trend in most European countries, it was no longer important to stay in Austria over summer,’’ Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

According to Anschober, what is important is to travel responsibly.

The health minister, however, urged travellers to observe hygiene and distancing rules. (dpa/NAN)