Stoke City Coach, O’Neil, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Championship side, Stoke City have confirmed that coach Michael O’Neill, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday.

O’Neil tested positive minutes before the cancelled friendly against Manchester United but no Old Trafford staff and players were exposed, The Sun reports.

A club statement read: “Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8).

“O’Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing.

“He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.

“Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20.

“The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”