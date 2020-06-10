Rapper Zoro Petitions Police On Rape Allegation Against Him

Rapper Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner also known as Zoro has petitioned the Nigerian Police Force over a rape allegation levelled against by a lady on social media.

An Instagram handle @mystic_sweetness accused Zoro of raping her at his friend’s house on April 20, 2015 in Magodo, Lagos.

The rapper denied the allegation and proceeded to challenge it in court.

He has now asked the police to carry out an investigation into the claim.

He wrote: ”Dear Fans,

Further to my last post, my team (legal and management) and I have reported the rape allegation levelled against me to the Nigeria Police.

I want to implore you my fans, friends and family to kindly disbelieve any lies from the unscrupulous lady while the Police continue their investigation on the matter.

I am more than certain that my innocence will vindicate me eventually.

Finally, it is important to fight against false rape accusation. The implication of false accusation on the ‘falsely accused’ is grievous and causes mental, and psychological damages which can affect business and personal relationships. It will also deter rape victims from speaking up because of disbelief and stigma.

Thank you very much for all your calls, messages and well wishes during this period.”