Nigerians Now Enjoy 18 To 24 Hours Power Supply – Govt

The Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians now enjoy 18 to 24 hours power supply.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, while speaking during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

The Minister stated that the 40MW Kashimbila station has competed while 132 substations have been improved.

On other projects still being worked on, Mamman said that the Zungeru station in Niger state has reached 70 percent completion.

“We have improved our services. Before this government, they gave light for less than 10 hours a day, but today I can tell you that we give light from 18 to 24 hours in a day.”

The minister said before now, Nigeria had less than 3,000mw of capacity generation.

“But today, we can generate up to 5,500mw capacity, although we cannot transmit all due to some constraints.”