NAPTIP Warns That Persons Justifying Rape Will Be Arrested

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has said that people who justify rape will be arrested.

The agency’s Director-General Julie Okah-Donli said this during a press conference on the spate of rape cases in the country on Wednesday.

She also revealed her disagreement with the claims that rape is caused by indecent dressing, stating that it is not an excuse to rape any lady.

She said, “if a man is going naked on the street people will say he’s a mad man, they will run away,” adding that the same should be done to any woman.

