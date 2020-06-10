Mayweather Takes Swipe At Muhammad Ali, Says He’s The Greatest

Floyd Mayweather has taken a swipe at Muhammad Ali as he ranked himself the greatest boxer in the history of the sports

Mayweather who has a record of 50 wins with no loss retired from boxing in 2017.

Praising himself while speaking to ESPN, Mayweather stated that he won titles in five different division.

‘He’s beat more world champions than any other fighter in a shorter time and less fights than any other fighter.

‘Landed punches at the highest percentage and took less punishment. He’s been world champion 18 years in five different weight divisions.’

Speaking of Ali, he said: ‘Ali, only one weight class and really lost to Ken Norton three times. What he did is he stood for a cause in an era when African-Americans didn’t stand up for their people.

‘What are we judging fighters on? Because if we’re judging fighters on standing for a cause, then it’s Ali hands down. But if we’re talking about taking the least punishment and breaking records, it’s Floyd Mayweather.

‘Muhammad Ali paved the way for me to be where I’m at today, he’s a legend. But when we talk about record-breaking, we’ve got to talk about Ali losing his world title to a fighter with only seven fights.

‘I have to take my hat off to Ali, but I didn’t give this sport 40 years to say that there’s another fighter better than me. What I’m here to teach fighters is this: the name of the game is to hit and not get hit. It’s not about taking punishment.