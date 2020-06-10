May God Deliver Ikpeazu From COVID-19, Senselessness – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the news of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State contracting COVID-19.

Ikpeazu contracted the virus months after stating that Abia State cannot record any case of the virus because it is the only state with a name in the Bible.

In reaction, Reno Omokri prayed for the governor’s recovery from the virus and from senselessness.

“It is almost poetic, that Ikpeazu, who said Abia State cannot get COVID19 because it is the only state named in the Scripture, now himself has coronavirus.

“Religiosity is a poor substitute for faith. I pray he recovers, both in his body and in his senses!

“If Israel that is mentioned in almost all the 66 books of the Bible could get coronavirus, why would Governor Ikpeazu think that Abia, that is questionably mentioned once, would not get it?

“May God deliver Ikpeazu from COVID-19 and COVIDIOT19!”.