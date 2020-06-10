INEC Announces Dates For Primaries Ahead Of Edo Elections

Ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the dates of primary elections.

INEC tool to its official Twitter account to release the calendar for the primaries which will be conducted in 15 political parties.

Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement after a virtual meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, announced that party primaries for the Edo Governorship election will hold between June 2 and June 27.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) direct primary will take place on June 22, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would hold indirect primary between June 19 and June 20,” Okoye said.

He added that other parties: the African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) will conduct their indirect primaries on June 25.

While the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) has informed the commission that their indirect primaries will hold on June 27.

Other parties to conduct indirect primaries were Action Peoples Party (APP) on June 26, National Rescue Movement (NRM) June 20 and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) June 14.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Calendar of Congresses/ Primaries for Edo State 2020 Governorship Election. <a href=”https://t.co/6VcIyBvWE1″>pic.twitter.com/6VcIyBvWE1</a></p>— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) <a href=”https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1270489552814309379?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 9, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js